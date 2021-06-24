Race Forecast: Buffalo Marathon runners will have heat and humidity to contend with this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Marathon is back this weekend after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Runners may be eager to return to the race, but they'll have to contend with potentially difficult conditions. We've had dry weather and low humidity this week but that will change this weekend. The 5k is on Saturday, with the half marathon and full marathon taking place on Sunday.

What to expect on Race Day

The half and full marathon will begin early at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Expect partly sunny skies with the chance for a shower or thundershower during the race. The big story will be the humidity. Temperatures will start near 70 degrees but expect temperatures near 80 by 10 a.m. with high humidity levels.

How to prepare

It's important to start hydrating now with electrolyte water so you're prepared for the conditions on Sunday.

The Road Runners Club of America offers these tips for running in heat:

