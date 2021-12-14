Watch
Quiet weather today

Light winds today with strong winds returning tomorrow
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 8:05 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 08:05:23-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will be light today with winds increasing on Wednesday. Wind will be strong on Thursday with gusts near 40mph. Highs will be in the 60s on Thursday. The record high is 64 set in 1984.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and strong winds, low 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow arriving, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

