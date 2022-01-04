Quiet today with lake effect snow returning late Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties 7pm Wednesday through 7pm Thursday. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds likely.

Partly sunny and breezy today with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. All eyes on late Wednesday as lake effect snow will develop. Expect lake effect snow to impact the morning commute on Thursday for Buffalo. The lake band will slowly drift south later in the day. Expect 8 to 14"+ of snow in the lake band. 4-8" on the northern and southern edges of the band. Highest snow totals expected just south and east of Buffalo.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow and strong winds, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

