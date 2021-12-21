Quiet conditions as winter arrives later this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The winter season officially begins today with only a few morning flurries followed by some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Wednesday will be much more winter-like with a burst of snow in the morning along with bitter wind chills and additional snow showers through the afternoon. The end of the week will see another brief shot of snow Thursday night, but temperatures trend warmer for Friday into Saturday reaching the 40s with rain showers which has this year looking like a green Christmas for most of WNY.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY - Christmas Eve

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

SATURDAY - Christmas

MORNING: Rain Showers. Upper 30s

AFTERNOON: Scattered Rain showers, low 40s.