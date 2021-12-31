Watch
Quiet conclusion to 2021 with a wild ride to start 2022!

Mild evening for the Buffalo Ball Drop
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Friday, December 31
Posted at 7:05 AM, Dec 31, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday begins with a few showers in the morning followed by some breezy breaks in the clouds as daytime temperatures reach into the 40s and remain there for the New Year's Eve ball drop. Rain showers will arrive after the new year begins and continue into Saturday with soaking rain showers arriving in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will turn sharply colder with rain changing to snow late Saturday into Sunday with a bitter breeze and temperatures only in the 20s for the Bills game on Sunday.

FRIDAY - New Year's Eve
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 45
Mostly cloudy & mild. Few early scattered showers. NYE Ball drop temps in the low 40s with light winds

SATURDAY - New Year's Day
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 47
Mild with rain showers

SUNDAY
MORNING: 30
AFTERNOON: 23
Breezy & cold with morning mix with a switch to snow showers

MONDAY
MORNING: 17
AFTERNOON: 23
Cold & lake effect snow showers. Breezy.

TUESDAY
MORNING: 27
AFTERNOON: 33
Few snow showers.

