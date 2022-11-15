Quiet before the storm, cloudy skies and chilly temperatures today. High impact lake effect snow this weekend.

Winter Storm Watch for Northern Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1-2 feet or more of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible.

Winter Storm Watch for Southern Erie County from 7pm Wednesday through 7pm Sunday for lake effect snow.

Winter Storm Watch for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 7pm Wednesday through 7pm Thursday for 9"+ of snow in persistent bands.

Winter Weather Advisory for Potter and McKean County in Pennsylvania from Tuesday 2pm through 11am Wednesday. 1-3" of mixed precipitation possible and the potential for a light coating of ice on the ridge tops.

Light rain and snow will arrive late on Tuesday and continues through Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will be snowy with 1 to 3" of snow on the ground. Lake effect snow takes shape late on Wednesday through Thursday for the S.Tier with several inches of accumulation possible before the winds turn more southwesterly and send lake effect snow into Erie County. Attention then turns to early Friday through Sunday where heavy lake effect snow could impact Buffalo.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow south of Buffalo, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

