Plenty of sunshine on the way for the extended weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few clouds return to make skies party cloudy for tonight. Temperatures will dip to the lower 60s. For your Memorial Day, expect mostly sunny skies but winds will pick up through the afternoon with gusts in the mid 20s. Highs will reach the lower 80s. More sunshine for Tuesday as highs continue to reach the lower 80s.

A chance for some passing showers returns Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s. The rest of the week will be mainly dry with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Becoming breezy, lower 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Chance for rain, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid to upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Party sunny skies, lower 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny skies, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine, lower 70s.

