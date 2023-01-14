Plenty of shivering ahead for Western New York this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a chilly start to Saturday as temperatures fall into the teens with some flurries remaining early on Saturday, highs remain in the lower 20s. Clouds are tough to clear on Saturday as well, it'll be a race against the clock to get some sun before it sets at 5:05pm. But it'll clear out through the night making Sunday morning a chilly one with temperatures in the mid-teens. It'll be a mostly sunny day on Sunday with temperatures rising near freezing. Go Bills!

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 40.

