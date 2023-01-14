Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Plenty of shivering ahead for Western New York this weekend

Temperatures early Saturday will be in the teens in most spots
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 22:04:39-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a chilly start to Saturday as temperatures fall into the teens with some flurries remaining early on Saturday, highs remain in the lower 20s. Clouds are tough to clear on Saturday as well, it'll be a race against the clock to get some sun before it sets at 5:05pm. But it'll clear out through the night making Sunday morning a chilly one with temperatures in the mid-teens. It'll be a mostly sunny day on Sunday with temperatures rising near freezing. Go Bills!

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cloudy and chilly, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 40.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App