BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning with sunshine this afternoon. Another warm and humid day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will be across WNY this weekend which could trigger an isolated shower or thundershower Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend will be rain-free but the chance will be there at times. It's going to stay hot and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm. Low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. Mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Warm and humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Mid 80s.

