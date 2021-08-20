Watch
Patchy fog this morning with sunshine this afternoon

Some dense fog to start your day
Friday Weather
Posted at 6:23 AM, Aug 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning with sunshine this afternoon. Another warm and humid day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will be across WNY this weekend which could trigger an isolated shower or thundershower Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend will be rain-free but the chance will be there at times. It's going to stay hot and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm. Low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Warm and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. Mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Warm and humid. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mild and muggy. Near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Mid 80s.

