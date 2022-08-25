Patchy fog this morning; partly sunny with a stray shower this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies, warm and humid this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible today with the best chance for rain north of Buffalo. Sctd. showers and t-showers tonight and Friday. Sunny skies for your weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower, low 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.