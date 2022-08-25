Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Patchy fog this morning; partly sunny with a stray shower this afternoon

Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 80s. It will be more humid today and we could see an isolated shower north of Buffalo this afternoon.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 6:15 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 06:15:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies, warm and humid this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible today with the best chance for rain north of Buffalo. Sctd. showers and t-showers tonight and Friday. Sunny skies for your weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018