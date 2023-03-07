Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly to mostly sunny skies with strong winds developing this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly sunny today with temperatures holding in the low 30s.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:18 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 06:26:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny with a cool breeze today. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight and Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. The next system arrives late Friday with snow Friday night through Saturday morning.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App