Partly to mostly sunny skies with strong winds developing this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny with a cool breeze today. Temperatures will be in the low 30s with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight and Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. The next system arrives late Friday with snow Friday night through Saturday morning.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

