Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool to start the month of February.

Partly sunny, breezy and cool today. The coldest air of the season arrives for Friday and Saturday.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Feb 01, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mix of sun and clouds today with westerly winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour. Winds stay strong tonight with lows in the low 20s. Windy with snow arriving late on Thursday. A general 1 to 3" of snow late Thursday. MUCH colder on Friday with temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills on Friday will be well below zero.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Few flurries, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, low 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Windy and cold, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, single digits.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cold breeze, single digits.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow, upper 30s.

