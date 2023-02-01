Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool to start the month of February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mix of sun and clouds today with westerly winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour. Winds stay strong tonight with lows in the low 20s. Windy with snow arriving late on Thursday. A general 1 to 3" of snow late Thursday. MUCH colder on Friday with temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills on Friday will be well below zero.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, low 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy and cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, single digits.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow, upper 30s.

