Partly to mostly cloudy and quiet for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies this morning with clouds increasing this afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few showers toward Tuesday morning. A few showers on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday with highs in the 60s on Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 60.

