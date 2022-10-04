Watch Now
Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant today with highs in the low 60s.

A quiet and dry day with temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Highs near 70 for Wednesday and Thursday before much cooler air returns for the end of the week and the weekend.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 04, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will continue to keep our weather dry with highs near 60 this afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front moves through Western New York on Friday and highs will be closer to 50 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and nice, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: S. Tier showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

