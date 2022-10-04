Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant today with highs in the low 60s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will continue to keep our weather dry with highs near 60 this afternoon. Highs will be near 70 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. A strong cold front moves through Western New York on Friday and highs will be closer to 50 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and nice, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: S. Tier showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

