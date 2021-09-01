Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant start to September

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few showers well south of Buffalo. Best chance for rain will be across southern Cattaraugus County and southern Allegany County. Highs today will be in the mid 70s which is normal for the start of September. Skies will clear out a bit later this afternoon with more sunshine breaking out. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 50s. Thursday looks perfect with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will keep us dry through Saturday. Our next chance for rain will be Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and comfortable, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and nice, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and nice, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

