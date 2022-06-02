Watch
Partly to mostly cloudy and comfortable for your Thursday

A brief sprinkle this afternoon
Thursday Weather
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 07:59:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sun and clouds with cooler temperatures for your Thursday. A weak disturbance will pass through the area this afternoon and a brief shower or sprinkle is possible. The weather will be quiet with temperatures slightly below normal through the weekend. Next chance for measurable rain is Monday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Brief shower, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Few showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

