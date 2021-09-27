Partly sunny with strong winds today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front moving through WNY early this morning will bring some rain to the area. The showers will end and we'll see a good deal of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will gust 35 to 40 miles per hour late this morning through early this afternoon.

MONDAY

MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and windy, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

