Partly sunny with strong winds today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front moving through WNY early this morning will bring some rain to the area. The showers will end and we'll see a good deal of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will gust 35 to 40 miles per hour late this morning through early this afternoon.
MONDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and windy, low 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.