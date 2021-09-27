Watch
Partly sunny with strong winds today

Winds gusting near 40 mph today
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:14 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 06:14:52-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front moving through WNY early this morning will bring some rain to the area. The showers will end and we'll see a good deal of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will gust 35 to 40 miles per hour late this morning through early this afternoon.

MONDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and windy, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

