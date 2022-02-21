Watch
Weather

Actions

Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s

Flood concerns return on Tuesday
items.[0].videoTitle
Monday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 07:25:17-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s this afternoon. Expect some more cloud cover near Lake Ontario with more sunshine across the Southern Tier. Rain returns to the area on Tuesday with another round of flooding possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s. Winds increase and temperatures drop on Tuesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, mid 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018