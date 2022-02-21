Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s this afternoon. Expect some more cloud cover near Lake Ontario with more sunshine across the Southern Tier. Rain returns to the area on Tuesday with another round of flooding possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s. Winds increase and temperatures drop on Tuesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

