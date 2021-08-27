Partly sunny, warm and less humid this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm and less humid across WNY today. A weak front will linger across the Southern Tier and it will be the focal point for showers and storms this afternoon. Some of the storms will move slowly and could lead to some flash flooding. Heat and humidity will return this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon thundershowers are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Rain is likely on Monday with cooler air returning next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog across the Southern Tier. Low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with showers south of Buffalo. Low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. thundershowers. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. thundershowers. Mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and thundershowers. Near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and pleasant. Near 80.

