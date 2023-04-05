Watch Now
Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid with showers and storms developing

Isolated showers and thundershowers this morning. There is a better chance for storms this afternoon. Some of the storms later today could be strong to severe.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 05, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms developing.
There will be a lot of dry time today!
Temperatures will be well-above normal with highs in the 70s.
Strong to severe storms will develop later this afternoon/early this evening.
Main threat with the storms today will be damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Isolated showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and storms, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

