Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid with showers and storms developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms developing.
There will be a lot of dry time today!
Temperatures will be well-above normal with highs in the 70s.
Strong to severe storms will develop later this afternoon/early this evening.
Main threat with the storms today will be damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Isolated showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and storms, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 50.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.