Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and humid with showers and storms developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms developing.

There will be a lot of dry time today!

Temperatures will be well-above normal with highs in the 70s.

Strong to severe storms will develop later this afternoon/early this evening.

Main threat with the storms today will be damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Isolated showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and storms, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

