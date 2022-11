Partly sunny and quiet today with temperatures near 40 degrees this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring a tranquil weather pattern to Western New York through Thanksgiving. Winds will be light, skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will be near 40 for today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday. Rain returns on Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.