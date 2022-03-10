Partly sunny and quiet today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Storm Watch 7pm Friday through 1am Sunday for Allegany County.

Mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40. Next system arrives late Friday with rain and snow in the afternoon. The wintry mix changes to snow late on Friday and continues into early Saturday. Expect 2-4" of snow in Buffalo with higher amounts to the south and east.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow to snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

