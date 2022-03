Partly sunny and pleasant Tuesday weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weak area of high pressure will keep dry and quiet weather in place for today. Next system arrives tomorrow with a wintry mix in the morning followed by rain in the afternoon. Mild on Thursday with much colder air returning this weekend. Snow is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.