Partly sunny and pleasant Tuesday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today will be pleasant with light winds and lower humidity levels. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Normal high on this date is 77 degrees. High pressure will bring some pleasant weather to WNY through Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds. Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.

