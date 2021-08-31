Watch
Partly sunny and pleasant Tuesday for WNY

Seasonable temperatures this afternoon
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 06:55:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today will be pleasant with light winds and lower humidity levels. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Normal high on this date is 77 degrees. High pressure will bring some pleasant weather to WNY through Saturday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds. Upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. Upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. Low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.

