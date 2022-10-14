Watch Now
Partly sunny and pleasant today with temperatures near 60 degrees.

A pleasant fall forecast for Western New York
Friday Weather
Posted at 8:51 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 08:51:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers north of Buffalo this morning otherwise partly sunny and cool to start the day. Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs near 60. A weak front will move through Western New York Saturday morning bringing a few showers to the area. Winds will be strong on Saturday gusting near 40 miles per hour.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 60.

SATURDAY
MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy with partly sunny skies, mid 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

