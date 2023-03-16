Partly sunny and pleasant today with temperatures in the mid 40s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies for the first half of your Thursday. Clouds will increase this afternoon with rain arriving tonight. Rain and strong winds for your Friday with highs near 50. A strong cold front passes through Western New York late Friday afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and wet, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

