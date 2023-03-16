Watch Now
Partly sunny and pleasant today with temperatures in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Dry weather for your Thursday with temperatures in the 40s. Windy and wet for your Friday with highs near 50. Blustery this weekend with temperatures in the 30s.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 07:16:44-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies for the first half of your Thursday. Clouds will increase this afternoon with rain arriving tonight. Rain and strong winds for your Friday with highs near 50. A strong cold front passes through Western New York late Friday afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Windy and wet, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Flurries, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

