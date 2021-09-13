Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds today with another round of showers and storms moving through the area tonight. Some of the storms later today and tonight could be strong to severe. Expect a warmer day on Tuesday with another round of showers and storms Tuesday night through Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with showers late in the day, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Early showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers likely, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

