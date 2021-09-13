Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds today with another round of showers and storms moving through the area tonight. Some of the storms later today and tonight could be strong to severe. Expect a warmer day on Tuesday with another round of showers and storms Tuesday night through Wednesday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with showers late in the day, mid 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Early showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer, low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers likely, low 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.