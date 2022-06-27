Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Partly sunny and much cooler today

Record low possible tonight
Monday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 07:59:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front moved through WNY this morning ushering in some much cooler air to the region. Temperatures today will hold steady near 70 degrees with a bit of a breeze. Winds will gust 20 to 30mph at times this afternoon. Tonight it will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. The record low for Tuesday is 49 degrees set back in 1962.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018