Partly sunny and much cooler today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front moved through WNY this morning ushering in some much cooler air to the region. Temperatures today will hold steady near 70 degrees with a bit of a breeze. Winds will gust 20 to 30mph at times this afternoon. Tonight it will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s. The record low for Tuesday is 49 degrees set back in 1962.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 80s.

