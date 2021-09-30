Partly sunny and cool this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cloudy and cool start to your Thursday with lake effect clouds across the area. These clouds will thin out and we'll have sunshine this afternoon. Expect dry conditions through Saturday with warming temperatures for the weekend. Our next system moves in on Sunday with showers for the second half of the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and breezy, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

