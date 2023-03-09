Partly sunny and chilly today with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties 9am Friday through 7am Saturday. 4 to 7" of snow expected over the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Expect 2 to 4" of snow for areas Buffalo northward. The snow will slow down the afternoon commute on Friday.

Partly sunny and chilly today with highs in the mid 30s. Snow on Friday with snow continuing through early Saturday. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with another round of snow on Monday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

