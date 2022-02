Partly sunny and chilly for your Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and chilly today with a few flurries possible. The warmer air returns on Wednesday with highs back in the 50s. Another mild day on Thursday with rain likely. Rain with melting snow could lead to ice-jam flooding. Temperatures drop with rain changing to snow late Thursday into Friday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 20.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Flurries, upper 20s.