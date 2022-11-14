Partly sunny and chilly for your Monday. High impact lake effect snow event for the end of the week!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will decrease this afternoon with highs near 40. Light rain and snow arrives late on Tuesday and continues through Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will be snowy with 1 to 3" of snow on the ground. Attention turns to Friday through Sunday where heavy lake effect snow could impact Buffalo.

MONDAY

MORNING: A few flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late rain and snow, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

