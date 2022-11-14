Watch Now
Partly sunny and chilly for your Monday. High impact lake effect snow event for the end of the week!

Mix of sun and clouds today with highs near 40. Significant snow is possible for the end of the week and weekend.
Monday Weather
Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 14, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will decrease this afternoon with highs near 40. Light rain and snow arrives late on Tuesday and continues through Wednesday. The Wednesday morning commute will be snowy with 1 to 3" of snow on the ground. Attention turns to Friday through Sunday where heavy lake effect snow could impact Buffalo.

MONDAY
MORNING: A few flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Late rain and snow, near 40.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow likely, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow likely, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow, low 30s.

