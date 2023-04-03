Partly sunny and breezy with showers arriving later this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and breezy today with rain showers developing after 5pm. Rain likely tonight through early Tuesday. Wednesday will be warm with the potential for severe storms late in the day. A cold front moves through the area late Wednesday with cooler air for the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Late storms, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

