Partly cloudy and chilly today with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Winter Weather Advisory 1am Thursday through 7pm Thursday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. A wintry mix will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday.

Partly sunny and quiet today. Things will change tonight as a wintry mix will arrive toward Thursday morning. Expect 1-4" of snow, sleet, and freezing rain south of Buffalo. Rain and snow will continue through Friday.

Lake effect snow develops Saturday with lake snows over Buffalo early in the day shifting southward Saturday evening. Snow and strong winds for the Bills game.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, snow, and freezing rain, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy with snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.