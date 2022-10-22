Watch Now
Our glorious autumn weather continues

Temperatures will once again will flirt with 70 degrees on Sunday with no shortage of sunshine
Posted at 5:46 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 17:46:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

All of Western New York will continue to enjoy its most prolonged stretch of mild weather since the middle of September straight through to the end of this weekend. In fact, we'll be able to revel in some of this mild weather all the way through Wednesday of the new week to come. A cold front will bring an increase in clouds and, eventually, some showers by later Wednesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy. 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers develop. Still mild. 70.

