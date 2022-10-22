Our glorious autumn weather continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

All of Western New York will continue to enjoy its most prolonged stretch of mild weather since the middle of September straight through to the end of this weekend. In fact, we'll be able to revel in some of this mild weather all the way through Wednesday of the new week to come. A cold front will bring an increase in clouds and, eventually, some showers by later Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers develop. Still mild. 70.

