One more warm and humid day

Sctd. showers and t-showers develop
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:16 AM, Aug 13, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and humid with an isolated shower possible this morning. There's a better chance for showers and thundershowers later today as a cold front will move through WNY. This front will usher in much cooler air for the weekend and it will be less humid.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny and muggy. Mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. showers and t-shower. Low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Pleasant. Near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and nice. Mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer. Low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.

