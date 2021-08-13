One more warm and humid day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and humid with an isolated shower possible this morning. There's a better chance for showers and thundershowers later today as a cold front will move through WNY. This front will usher in much cooler air for the weekend and it will be less humid.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny and muggy. Mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. showers and t-shower. Low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cooler. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Pleasant. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and nice. Mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and warmer. Low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. storms. Low to mid 80s.

