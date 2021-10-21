Watch
One more mild day before it cools off for the end of the week and weekend

Showers and t-showers return this afternoon
Thursday Weather
Posted at 8:55 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 08:55:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through WNY later today bringing showers and storms to the area this afternoon. This front will usher in much cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-storms, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cool breeze, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers south, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Cool with showers, low 50s.

