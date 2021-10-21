One more mild day before it cools off for the end of the week and weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through WNY later today bringing showers and storms to the area this afternoon. This front will usher in much cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-storms, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cool breeze, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers south, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Cool with showers, low 50s.

