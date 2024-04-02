Not only was Buffalo's March mild, but it was also among the mildest since weather records started in Buffalo

(WKBW-TV), Buffalo — One look at some of the plants and flowering trees in Western New York, and you know that this March was exceptionally warm.

In fact, the month was so warm that it ranked among the top ten warmest since temperature records began in Buffalo back in the 1870s.

March is in the books, and it was a mild one here in #Buffalo. Here's a look at how this March's average temperature stacked up against other Marches. #WNY #WX pic.twitter.com/OqxgK0qegI — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) April 1, 2024

Snowfall, by March standards, was a bit below normal, with just 11.2 inches of snowfall measured. A typical March brings about 14.1". Our seasonal snowfall total is still deficient at 70.8". Typically by this point in the season we would have about 93" of snowfall. And yes, I do mean by "this point in the season". The average date of the last flakes to fly in Buffalo isn't until April 14th!

Maybe Mother Nature feels bad about that. There are still some flakes in our future this week across Western NY, primarily in the higher elevations.

Josh Nichols

Total precipitation was also below the average, coming up short for March by more than three quarters of an inch. The total for the month was 2.11"

We'll make up for lost time there with the precipitation expected with our slow moving spring storm this week. Check out some of the rainfall amounts we'll see just in the next couple of days!

https://twitter.com/wnywxguy/status/1775089593928343617

It'll be a "slow slog" this week with all this rain and even a little snowfall. Hopefully it means that once were past it all that we'll have good viewing conditions for the eclipse.

Stay tuned!