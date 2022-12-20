Watch Now
Not a very "jolly" holiday weekend forecast

A high impact, multifaceted, and rather long duration winter storm will cause serious travel issues by the end of the week.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Dec 20, 2022
Western New York will experience relatively quiet weather ahead of what appears to be a high impact, multifaceted long duration winter storm that will impact travel and more starting Friday and continuing into the Christmas Day holiday.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE STORM & WHEN

THURSDAY: Widespread rain and warmth

FRIDAY: An abrupt change from rain to snow, a flash freeze, and increasing winds into Friday night which could cause some localized lakeshore flooding issues.

SATURDAY: Potential for heavy lake snow, esp. for Ski Country, that lasts into Christmas Day.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain, mid 40s
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain to snow, mid 30s.

