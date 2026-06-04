Northern Lights could be visible Thursday night in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As of June 2, three Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) are racing toward Earth. This energy is expected to arrive later on Thursday, and the Space Weather Prediction Service has a forecast of G3 for Thursday night. A forecast G3 is considered moderate to strong.

This could lead to some spectacular viewing of the Northern Lights in Western New York.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, here is the forecast from the Space Weather Prediction Center for this evening:



8 p.m. to 11 p.m.: G3

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.: G2

2 a.m. to 5 p.m.: G2

The forecast for Thursday night is encouraging, and the sun will set at 8:49 p.m.

From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. After 2 a.m. the cloud cover will increase just a bit. Feel free to share your pictures with us at news@wkbw.com