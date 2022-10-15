Nicer on Sunday, Wet and Cold Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Savor the sun and the seasonable air on Sunday as a November like chill arrives with locally heavy lake enhanced rain on Monday. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will flirt with 60 degrees. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. Bands of lake rain will set up as early as Sunday night targeting the Buffalo metro most of the day on Monday. The strongest downpours may deliver as much as an inch of rainfall in a short period of time which may cause localized flooding issues. Temperatures on Monday will be back into the 40s for most of the day making it feel a lot more like November. That November like weather will persist for most of the week. In fact, it will be cold enough in the column of air above our heads for wet snow flakes to mix in with some of this lake enhanced rain, especially in the higher hilltops south of Buffalo. Stay warm, stay safe, and stay dry!

Today's Forecast is...

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

