Near record warmth with a forecast of 80 Monday

Warmth continues for one more day
7 First Alert Forecast 5 a.m. Update, Monday, October 11
Posted at 5:08 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 06:03:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summertime heat returns for the holiday as daytime highs head up to between 75-80 degrees! The record high for Monday of 82 degrees was set in 1949. The warmth continues into Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dry weather comes to an end as showers and t-storms arrive in the afternoon. The warm weather sticks around for much of the work week. A cool down is in store for the weekend

MONDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 80
Warmer with sun & clouds

TUESDAY
MORNING: 52
AFTERNOON: 80
Warm with late showers

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 69
Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 59
AFTERNOON: 73
Warmer with sun & clouds

FRIDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 73
Sun & clouds

