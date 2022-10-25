Near-record warmth this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal this afternoon. The normal high on this date is 56 degrees, and the record high is 79 set in 2012!

Patchy fog this morning especially over the Southern Tier. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Rain returns on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Much cooler air returns on Thursday with highs near 50.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers arrive, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

