Near record warmth this afternoon

Highs in the mid 80s this afternoon
Thursday Weather
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day in WNY with highs in the 80s this afternoon. The forecast high is 85 and the record is 86 set in 1953. Another warm day on Friday with highs in the 80s. Our next chance for rain will be late on Saturday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sunny, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers and t-showers, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

