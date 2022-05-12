Near record warmth this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm day in WNY with highs in the 80s this afternoon. The forecast high is 85 and the record is 86 set in 1953. Another warm day on Friday with highs in the 80s. Our next chance for rain will be late on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers and t-showers, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

