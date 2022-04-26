National Weather Service confirms EF-0 touched down in Genesee County Monday

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Town of Alexander in Genesee County Monday.

The peak wind was 85 mph, the path length was 0.75 miles and the path width was 75 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The start time was 6:42 p.m. and the end time was 6:45 p.m.

According to the report the tornado initially touched down just north of the Alexander Fire Department and Recreational Hall. There was damage to the roof of a pavilion, a nearby building had its metal roof peeled back and a trailer was rolled over on its side. It continued an east-northeast path and snapped numerous trees in a wooded area west of Alexander Road and damaged homes along the road. The tornado's path continued and crossed Tonawanda Creek and a field before snapping trees at the Alexander Cemetery and an adjacent building where the damage ended.