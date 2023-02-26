Multiple wintry weather opportunities await this week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our next weather event arrives Monday into Tuesday with another messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. The difference this go around is that there should be less freezing rain with which to contend. The morning drive on Monday looks just fine, but the afternoon drive may prove to be a bit messy, as that wintry mix develops. Accumulations of snow will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches by morning on Tuesday.

Outside of some slick spots on Tuesday morning, Tuesday itself looks to be fairly quiet with nothing more than a little bit of patchy light drizzle or some spotty light rain midday into the afternoon. Wednesday largely appears to be quiet as well with temperatures rebounding back into the 40s both days. Another messy mix with a few showers of rain and wet snow may develop Wednesday with a weak system passing through Western NY, but at this point, it appears as though any precipitation would be of little consequnce.

All eyes will then turn to the POTENTIAL for a more impressive storm that may very well carve a path very close to us bringing a plowable snow along with an icy mix Friday into Friday night. There are number of details to sort out here but it could make for some very tricky travel Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Stay tuned.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. near 20.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow and sleet. near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers. mid to upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain. lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. lower & mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers. Mild. upper 40s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy. 30s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers of rain and wet snow. 40.

