Multiple weather alerts in effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee,Wyoming, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties through 11pm. Wind gust of 60 to 70mph have started to diminish slowly.

Lakeshore Flood Warning for the Lake Erie shore through 1am Sunday. Waves 15 to 20 feet will cause erosion along the shore. Lake Erie will see a rapid water rise in the afternoon.

Wind Advisory for McKean and Potter Counties through Sunday 1 am . Winds 25-35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph are starting to diminish slowly.

The overnight sees a transition from rain to snow. A cold front sweeps the record-breaking temperatures from today out the door! The cold air doesn't stick around for long, however. If the strong gusts from Saturday have you feeling a bit wind-whipped; we've got good and bad news: Monday and Tuesday will be gusty breezes, but nowhere near strong to damaging. As well, much-needed sunshine stick around for Monday and Tuesday too! Clouds return midweek but mild temperatuers stay strong. Thursday sees another pop in temperatures and the end of the work week sees temperatures crashing back down to seasonable values (in the mid 30s)

SUNDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 40

Sunny & breezy

MONDAY

MORNING: 40

AFTERNOON: 44

Sunny & Breezy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 45

Mostly cloudy and mild

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 38

AFTERNOON: 49

Cloudy and mild

THURSDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 56

Warmer with PM showers

