Flood Warning for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Warning for the following:

-Black Creek at Churchville affecting Genesee County until Sunday at 7am.

Allegany River at Olean affecting Cattaraugus County until Sunday at 8:30am

Tonawanda Creek at Batavia affecting Wyoming, Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties through 4PM Sunday.

Wind Advisory for the following:

-Cattaraugus Allegany Counties until 10pm.

West winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph could cause tricky travel due to blowing snow and low visibility.

Overnight will be bitterly cold with wind chills being below zero. Temperatures bounce back into the 30s for a breezy, yet sun shiny Sunday. President's Day is warmer,still with clouds. We reach our peak temperatures on Tuesday. Temperatures go tumbling on Thursday and into the weekend

SUNDAY

MORNING: 7

AFTERNOON: 40

Breezy with sunshine

MONDAY-PRESIDENT'S DAY

MORNING: 38

AFTERNOON: 47

Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 36

AFTERNOON: 50

Breezy rain

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 36

AFTERNOON: 36

Cloudy

THURSDAY

MORNING: 17

AFTERNOON: 27

Cloudy

