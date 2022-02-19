Watch
Flood Warning for parts of WNY

Bitter cold temperatures tonight
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update Saturday, February 19
Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 19:01:48-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Warning for the following:
-Black Creek at Churchville affecting Genesee County until Sunday at 7am.
Allegany River at Olean affecting Cattaraugus County until Sunday at 8:30am
Tonawanda Creek at Batavia affecting Wyoming, Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties through 4PM Sunday.

Wind Advisory for the following:
-Cattaraugus Allegany Counties until 10pm.
West winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph could cause tricky travel due to blowing snow and low visibility.

Overnight will be bitterly cold with wind chills being below zero. Temperatures bounce back into the 30s for a breezy, yet sun shiny Sunday. President's Day is warmer,still with clouds. We reach our peak temperatures on Tuesday. Temperatures go tumbling on Thursday and into the weekend

SUNDAY
MORNING: 7
AFTERNOON: 40
Breezy with sunshine

MONDAY-PRESIDENT'S DAY
MORNING: 38
AFTERNOON: 47
Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 36
AFTERNOON: 50
Breezy rain

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 36
AFTERNOON: 36
Cloudy

THURSDAY
MORNING: 17
AFTERNOON: 27
Cloudy

