Muggy Monday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is warm and humid with patchy fog and a few showers. We see more of the outer bands of Henri on Monday but they won't be too impactful with rain. The mercury continues to rise into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s! Summertime heat sticks around for the remainder of the 7-day

MONDAY

MORNING: 70

AFTERNOON: 85

Sun & clouds with a few showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 66

AFTERNOON: 86

Hot & humid with more sunshine

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 70

AFTERNOON: 87

Even warm and humid

THURSDAY

MORNING: 73

AFTERNOON: 85

Scattered shower and isolated t-storms

FRIDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 80

Warm wand muggy with scattered showers

