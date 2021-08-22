Watch
Muggy Monday ahead

Warm and muggy conditions continue into Monday
7 First Alert Forecast 6p.m. Update, Sunday, August 22
Posted at 6:53 PM, Aug 22, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is warm and humid with patchy fog and a few showers. We see more of the outer bands of Henri on Monday but they won't be too impactful with rain. The mercury continues to rise into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s! Summertime heat sticks around for the remainder of the 7-day

MONDAY
MORNING: 70
AFTERNOON: 85
Sun & clouds with a few showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 66
AFTERNOON: 86
Hot & humid with more sunshine

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 70
AFTERNOON: 87
Even warm and humid

THURSDAY
MORNING: 73
AFTERNOON: 85
Scattered shower and isolated t-storms

FRIDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 80
Warm wand muggy with scattered showers

