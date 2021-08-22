Muggy Monday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is warm and humid with patchy fog and a few showers. We see more of the outer bands of Henri on Monday but they won't be too impactful with rain. The mercury continues to rise into Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s! Summertime heat sticks around for the remainder of the 7-day
MONDAY
MORNING: 70
AFTERNOON: 85
Sun & clouds with a few showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 66
AFTERNOON: 86
Hot & humid with more sunshine
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 70
AFTERNOON: 87
Even warm and humid
THURSDAY
MORNING: 73
AFTERNOON: 85
Scattered shower and isolated t-storms
FRIDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 80
Warm wand muggy with scattered showers