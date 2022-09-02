Mostly sunny skies this morning; partly sunny and warm this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. High temperatures in the 80s today and tomorrow. Humidity levels will increase on Saturday. A cold front moves across the area on Sunday bringing cooler air and the chance for rain to the region on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low to mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

