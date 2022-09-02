Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny skies this morning; partly sunny and warm this afternoon

High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area this morning. Partly sunny with highs in the 80s this afternoon.
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 07:06:36-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. High temperatures in the 80s today and tomorrow. Humidity levels will increase on Saturday. A cold front moves across the area on Sunday bringing cooler air and the chance for rain to the region on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low to mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018